Dannevirke's Four Horsemen of the Potato Chips have retained the title of Tararua District Library quiz champions.

The quiz, which had the theme Life's a Circus, was held last week at Dannevirke, Woodville and Pahiatua.

Pahiatua Library had four teams taking part in the quiz.

District librarian Brenda Graves said entries were good considering the terrible weather on the night of the quiz.

Dannevirke library had six teams entered, Pahiatua had four and Woodville had nine teams.

Advertisement

Woodville's highest scoring team was Side Show Freaks and Pahiatua's highest scoring team was 4 Bees.

Making the most of the Life's a Circus theme for the quiz was the team Clowning Around of Sue Ladd, Tricia Eder, Sandra Riley and Kathy Collins who won the prize for the best costume in Woodville.

"In Dannevirke The Four Horsemen of the Potato Chips has won the quiz four times before so we really need a team to take them on next year," Graves said.

This was the 11th year the quiz has been held. It's normally held earlier in the year, but the Covid-19 lockdown delayed it this year.