

It won't be just any old night at the movies on Tuesday when the red carpet rolls out at Waipukurau's Civic Theatre for the world premiere of "This Town".

"This Town" written, directed by and starring David White ("Meat") was filmed in Central Hawke's Bay in 2018. It also features Robyn Malcolm ("Outrageous Fortune"), Rima Te Wiata ("Hunt for the Wilderpeople") and Toi Whakaari graduate Alice May Connolly in lead roles.

The film was co-produced by South Pacific Pictures, the production house behind New Zealand box office hits "Sione's Wedding", "Whale Rider" and "My Wedding and Other Secrets", together with White Balance Pictures and Sabertooth Films.

This will be the first New Zealand film to release in cinemas post Covid-19 lockdown, and will be released nationwide on Thursday, August 6.

"This Town" follows one man's attempt to return to normality, and one woman's utter determination to prevent it. Charged but acquitted for a terrible crime, Sean (David White) is now the most infamous person in the small community of Thiston. But his attempts to move on with life are made difficult by ex-cop turned petting zoo and adventure park owner Pam (Robyn Malcolm), who's convinced that Sean is a guilty man walking free.

David White says, "'This Town' has been a wonderful journey to take with some of the most talented and most recognisable faces in the New Zealand film industry. It was such a pleasure to take all of the cast and crew back to my home town to make this film. We all can't wait for the world to see it."

Robyn Malcolm is looking forward to seeing how audiences react to the movie and its crazy characters.

"This Town's a hilarious and bizarre ride, with a fab twist and loads of heart. I loved playing the role of Pam - she's bonkers, completely her own woman, very serious, obsessed, bull-headed and so much fun. I had to challenge my own vanity which was fun too - no lippy for miles!"

Many Central Hawke's Bay people and locations were involved in the filming of this much-anticipated movie.

Public screening times are up on Waipukurau Civic Theatre's website now. Go to civictheatre.net.nz for information