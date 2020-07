A house sustained significant damage during a house fire in Kahuranaki in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a report of the house fire on Mackenzie Rd, Kahuranaki, at about 4.33am on Tuesday.

A FENZ spokesman said the fire had caused a "reasonable amount of damage to the property".

Three fire pumping appliances, two tankers and one rural unit attended the scene.

Police were not notified of the incident.

