Community-based providers in Hawke's Bay will benefit from a $20 million government funding boost to reduce the damage methamphetamine use causes in the regions.

"Meth use is killing regional New Zealand. Community and industry leaders have told us of the deep and widespread impact it is having," Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said.

Nine community-based providers - in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, Tairawhiti and Otago - have been identified to receive funding to scale up their programmes.

In Hawke's Bay and Tairawhiti, Manaaki Tairawhiti will receive $2,882,917 towards the Whakapono Whanau programme. Te Pae Tawhiti Trust will receive $1,995,200 for Te Whaiora Ara Tapu to assist with addiction recovery and related issues including preparation for the workforce. The funding will provide an outpatient meth treatment programme in Wairoa and support up to 100 individuals and their whanau each year.

The funding is for three years and will create five full-time jobs.

Te Roopu a Iwi Trust will receive $800,000 to run Te Pihinga Ake which is a two-part programme that supports grandparents raising their grandchildren when their parents are unable to care for their children because of drug addiction. The funding is for two years and will support up to 40 families. Four full-time jobs will be created.

Te Ikaroa Rangatahi Social Services in Flaxmere will receive $720,000 to run Toi Hua Rewa. This programme scales up and expands a previous pilot programme. It will incorporate the PATH practice model to work with whanau to reduce the negative impact of methamphetamine use in the region.

A key part of this programme also includes workforce development and upskilling of people in the addictions space. The funding will support 20 people and their whanau each year. The funding is for two years and four full-time jobs will be created.