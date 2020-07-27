A multiple Australian NBL title-winning coach has been appointed head coach of Hawke's Bay's Taylor Hawks New Zealand basketball league team for 2021.

He is Adam Forde, currently lead assistant coach with the Sydney Kings, having previously won four NBL titles with the Perth Wildcats, in 2014 and 2016-2018 consecutively.

It enables him to renew an association with former Hawks captain, Tall Black and former Perth Wildcat Jarrod Kenny

The appointment was announced today by Hawks franchise chairman Keith Price as the first stage of "Project 2021", bouncing back from the franchise's decision in May not to contest the league this season amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Forde, 38, is off to an early start, Price revealing he has already taken the opportunity to reach out to current Hawks and discuss their goals.

"It is fantastic to get a head start on the preparation for next year and Adam has already demonstrated his talent and skill," Price said. "There are exciting times ahead for the Taylor Hawks."

Forde, from Perth but having also had a short period in 2001-2003 at college in Jamestown, New York State, is currently heading into his 9th year in the Australian NBL. He was also the lead assistant coach with the Australian Emerging Boomers last year in Italy, claiming the bronze medal at the World Universiade Games.

Price said the Hawks franchise is an important part of Hawke's Bay's sporting identity, and the continued growth, sustainability and success of the team is only possible with the support of fans, sponsors and stakeholders. Forde was the "perfect coach" to build on the success.

He replaces Zico Coronel who had a season as coach before resigning late last year. The coach hired for the 2020 season, Irishman Daniel Nelson, never had the chance to put a side on the court.