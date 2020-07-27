Hawke's Bay's 1942 DC3 plane has begun promotional flights over the region as it prepares for commercial flights later in this year.

The first promotional flight hosted the Napier, Hastings and CHB mayors, councillors and representatives from Hawke's Bay Tourism and Hawke's Bay Airport on a half hour flight over Napier, Hastings and Havelock North.

Aviation enthusiast and pilot Rodger McCutcheon saved the plane from a future as a café when he spotted it in a Te Anau field in May.

He gathered a group of people involved in the aviation industry to save the plane and bring it to Hawke's Bay for an Art Deco-inspired initiative.

The plane has been sitting at Hawke's Bay Airport ever since while it was worked on to become flight ready gathering interest from the public as time passed.

The Douglas DC3 named the Jean Batten Clipper has had a rich history which pilot Phillip Maguire tells to passengers before take-off.

DC3 pilots, Hawke's Bay Tourism and Hawke's Bay Airport representatives and Hastings, Napier and Central Hawke's Bay Mayors and councillors attended the first promotional flight. Photo / Ian Cooper

The plane was built in California in 1942 and has been around the world, transported troops in World War II, owned by a Saudi Arabian Prince and featured in a James Bond film, its current owners say.

Maguire said there were "beautiful flying conditions" for the first promotional flight on Saturday.

"It's a wonderful plane to fly. It's very calm, safe, doesn't do anything quickly, it's just a gracious airplane," he said.

Co-pilot Geoffrey Horsburgh flies the plane over Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper

During the flight passengers get the unique opportunity to briefly stand in the cockpit to take in the view of the pilots and see the planes operation.

Currently the primary objective of the group is establishing a DC3 charitable trust of experienced aviation people and volunteers to ensure the plane will stay in Hawke's Bay in the long term.

The group is currently taking interest from those interested in buying shares in the plane and they have had more than 100 enquiries about this from "people of all walks of life."

This would mean people from the community can own part of the plane. The trust will be there to raise funds and use any revenue to maintain the plane.

Pilot Phillip Maguire said Saturday's weather was perfect for the first promotional flight. Photo / Ian Cooper

They are also looking at creating a hangar for the plane at the airport. McCutcheon said there is a local community group and business people motivated to help this come to fruition.

As for commercial flights, McCutcheon said the trust is aiming to start these in November when the plane will become fully licenced under New Zealand civil aviation rules and regulations.

In future McCutcheon said various flights will be available such as a short haul flight around Hawke's Bay, locally targeted packages, packaged four tourists and possibly flights around the ranges.

There is also the possibility that there will be short haul flights to and from Waipukurau.

McCutcheon said there has been great feedback and support from locals since the plane came to the Bay.

"It's been quite special. There's been no negativity, people just see it as a really cool thing to have in the Bay," he said.

A meet and greet will be held next weekend to discuss shareholding and the future plans for the plane. Those interested in attending can contact hawkesbaydc3@gmail.com.