

Nobody was injured after a single-car accident in Central Hawke's Bay.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a report of the accident at the intersection of Ashley Clinton Rd and Makaretu Rd, Central Hawke's Bay, at about 10.21am on Monday.

Police said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was uninjured in the accident.

"The car was initially partially blocking the road, but is now off the road," a police spokeswoman said.

A police officer is remaining at the scene to assist with the uplift of the car.

