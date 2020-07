It was a busy Sunday morning in Hawke's Bay, with activities aplenty.

From the Flaxmere Park Run to Napier Tech men's and women's rugby, the region was bustling throughout the day.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was there to capture the action.

Mike Leary running laps of Flaxmere Park. Photo / Ian Cooper

Ahurei Kemp and Analisa Tipu showing off their artistic flair in Flaxmere. Photo / Ian Cooper

Dozens gather for refreshments at Flaxmere Park on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier Tech Colts player Marki Ewart getting support from Rival Ngaronga-Hair. Photo / Ian Cooper