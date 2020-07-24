A "novel approach" to traffic safety has been launched ahead of Mitre 10 Park's peak season.

Signs containing 10 unique messages have been erected reminding people to look out for young children in its carpark and roading areas.

The park's CEO, Jock Mackintosh, said more than 400,000 people would use the park this year, up from 300,000 last year.

"Netball and hockey are now in full swing and we can expect over 5000 people to use the park on Saturdays between now and the end of September; there are a lot of cars coming and going throughout the day," said Mackintosh, who described the initiative as a "novel approach".

He said many of the netballers and hockey players have younger siblings and it was crucial that drivers were vigilant: "It's more important than ever that people are looking out for tamariki."

Mitre 10 Park is enhancing traffic safety with a novel approach to driver awareness. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay Netball CEO Tina Arlidge said netball had "bounced back strongly" after the lockdown.

"We have hundreds using the courts every night and we will have 5000 here on Saturday alone," Arlidge said.