There are plenty of things to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Messy Church

Free fun for the whole family. Learn new crafts, activities, and music with a Bible theme. Included is a light meal. St Martins Hall, Mayfair, 1120 Willowpark Rd North, Hastings. Today, 4pm-6pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/messy-church2/hastings

2 NZIFF - Heroic Losers

After being scammed into bankruptcy, a community of working-class Argentines band together to devise the ultimate payback – an elaborate money heist inspired by the movies – in Sebastián Borensztein's winning underdog comedy.

MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier. Today, 11am-1pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/nziff-heroic-losers/napier

3 Truffle Hunt

You can take part in an exciting and unusual event in Hawke's Bay - an outing in the country searching for the elusive truffle. These exclusive hunts are a must-do for foodies. Numbers are strictly limited so book now to experience one of the world's most exclusive food journeys. Sacremonte Truffle, Omarunui Rd, Napier. Today, 9am-11am. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/truffle-hunt/napier

4 NZIFF - If Only

Ginevra Elkann's lovely directorial debut, set in the early '90s and based on her own childhood, finds three siblings arriving in Rome from Paris on a visit to their unreliable father, where family tensions and spontaneous fun mix. MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier. Tomorrow 11am-12.45pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/nziff-if-only/napier

5 Taradale Sunday Market

The place to get locally made artisan handcrafts and gifts. Meet the people who create not only the handcrafted items but also the friendly atmosphere. Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier. Tomorrow, 9am-1pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/taradale-sunday-market6/napier

6 Between the Lines - Spotlight on CHB

The final event of the Between the Lines Festivities - showcasing CHB and celebrating our local authors. Five local authors will speak about their work and inspiration at this brunch event being held in the wonderful Settlers Museum, Waipawa. Start your Sunday with coffee and a bacon buttie before moving into the museum to hear from the interesting speakers and their inspirations. Central Hawke's Bay Settlers Museum, 23 High St, Waipawa, Central Hawke's Bay. Tomorrow 11am-1pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/between-the-lines-spotlight-on-chb/waipawa

7 Guy Williams live in Napier! WOAH! Cool

Guy Williams is coming to do stand-up in Napier, returning to the city as a hero after he solved the mystery of the two Countdowns that are directly across the road from each other ... kinda. "A great hour of comedy" - TheSpinoff.co.nz. The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier. Tomorrow, 5pm and 7.30pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/guy-williams-live-in-napier-woah-cool/napier

8 Hawke's Bay Loaded Tough Guy and Gal Challenge

If you want to get down and dirty and have a whole lot of fun, these unique off-road running events are for you. Clifton Station, 459 Clifton Rd, Hastings. Tomorrow, 8am-1.30pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/hawkes-bay-loaded-tough-guy-and-gal-challenge/hastings