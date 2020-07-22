

City council annual plan submissions in Napier have leapt by close to 50 per cent in a twist thought to have been brought about by a response to the Covid-19 lockdown.

But not only is there a higher-than-usual number of replies – they also come with some high levels of support for council proposals, in contrast to a hammering taken in recent years over such issues as poor water quality, swimming pools, and a velodrome.

The council says more 300 submissions have been received, which compares with 218 last year.

Just nine months into the term of new mayor Kirsten Wise, a proposal to use savings to fund the $6.74 million shortfall amid the pandemic crisis drew an 88 per cent approval rating from those who responded on the subject.

Advertisement

There is also 75 per cent support for reinstating the Napier Public Library in its currently-closed Station St site, 62 per cent agreed with water services plans, and 55 per cent liked the shift to wheelie bins for kerbside rubbish collection from October 1 this year.

The council's post Covid-19 recovery plan has drawn 38 per cent support in the calculations, based only on the responses of submitters who answered questions about the plan.

The council will now discuss the plan and submissions on August 12-13 with adoption and striking of 2020-2021 rates on August 27.

The Covid-19 crisis, including the March 25-April 27 alert level 4 lockdown, delayed council annual plan processes and consultation throughout the country, with the Napier Council replacing public meetings three live Facebook chat sessions, each reaching nearly 9800 people.

Wise was buoyed by the responses, saying: "From what I have seen so far, the majority of submitters think we are on the right track. I look forward to discussing the submissions at length with the council next month."

She said the council was keen to have a realistic capital programme that could be "delivered".

Staff reviewed the draft capital works programme against council priorities, significant initiatives for 2020-2021, projects managed by its Design and Projects team, and the overall capacity of the organisation and have made a formal submission recommending reducing the programme.

If the council adopts the recommendations in the submission, it would reduce the capital programme by $12 million to $60 million.