The mythical white heron has stunned experts and locals after making a rare landing on a Tamatea rooftop.

Resident Emma Talmage, who spotted the endangered kōtuku and snapped photographs, said it was "very exciting" for her and her family.

"It came every day for about five days," Talmage said. "It was landing on my parents' roof and the neighbours' roof and garage. It chilled around the pond and in their backyard in Tamatea.

"It did also manage to get two of my parents' goldfish."

The rare white heron has been spotted in suburban Tamatea. Photo / Emma Talmage

The bird, which has the highest threat ranking of "nationally critical", had also been seen at Tamatea's Anderson Park.

Havelock North ecologist Dr John McLennan, who has a QSM for services to kiwi, said he had "never" seen a white heron in a suburban setting. "So the photos are really interesting," he said.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson said during winter the species dispersed across the country and was sometimes seen in estuaries and freshwater areas.

He said they had also occasionally been seen at Ahuriri Estuary, Waitangi Regional Park wetlands, the Clive River and Lake Whatuma in Central Hawke's Bay.

It had also been sighted at the man-made Puketapu Lake.

"It is great to have the chance to see these birds as they are attracted to our Hawke's Bay wetlands and waterways over the winter. As the saying goes: 'He kotuku rerenga tahi' (the bird of single flight) implies that not many people will see these birds in their lifetime," the spokesperson said.

Kōtuku breed only at Okarito in South Westland. Because of its rarity and stunning white plumage, they were highly valued by Māori and European settlers for their ornamental feathers.

DoC said the species was almost exterminated to satisfy the demand after its only breeding site on the Waitangiroto River was discovered in 1865.

The birds return to Okarito around August for breeding and the start of the whitebait season. Whitebait form most of their diet over this time, before they begin nesting, laying their eggs and raising their chicks.

Despite been rare in New Zealand, it is common in parts of Australia, as well as Asia and the South Pacific. It is not known why it has never colonised a wider breeding ground.

Nests are in trees and ferns up to 15m above the ground.

The kotuku is recognisable by its voice- a harsh croak. It has a hunched appearance when flying, as it tucks its head back into its shoulders.