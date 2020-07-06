MEATLESS MEALS

Meat is becoming so expensive these days - even once-reasonably priced cuts like oxtail, ox cheek and lamb shanks and neck chops are almost the price of some of the medium-priced cuts. And they're not cheap either. I'm glad I'm not feeding a family any more.

There are ways around the expense, though. Beans and legumes are tasty, filling and nutritious, as are eggs and cheese. Try recipes from Mexico, Italy and other places where they use proteins other than meat as part of their staple diet.

Children and teens can make all these dishes - the younger ones will need a little help.

MEXICAN REFRIED BEANS

This is a mixture that my family enjoy in all sorts of guises. While the soaking and cooking take time, the beans don't really need any special attention. Once prepared, the beans are handy for other dishes.

500 gms red kidney beans

6 cups hot water

2 large onions, peeled & chopped

3 - 4 cloves garlic, peeled & chopped

2 - 3 medium carrots, peeled & chopped

2 tsps whole cumin seeds

1/4 cup tomato sauce

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon cider vinegar or 2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons salt

tabasco sauce - enough to make the mixture taste "hot"

Cover the beans with four times their volume of cold water, place in the fridge, and leave to soak for at least 8 hours. This reduces the cooking time.

Discard this liquid, cover the beans with fresh water and cook for the rest of their 60 - 90 minute cooking time. You should be able to squash them easily against the roof of your mouth with your tongue.

Don't add salt or other seasonings to the pot. They can toughen the beans.

When beans are tender, add the onions, garlic, carrots and cumin seeds and cook until vegetables are tender - about 30 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes, then mash roughly. The mixture still should be a little lumpy, and some whole-ish beans should be visible. Check the seasoning and add extra ground cumin, salt, tabasco, etc to suit your taste.

Refrigerate or freeze until you need to use it.

USES:

1) VEGETARIAN SHEPHERDS PIE 4 - 6 servings

1 kg potatoes

2 tablespoons butter

milk

1 cup grated cheese

About 1/6 of the above bean mixture

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 onion, peeled and chopped

a little oil

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C.

Cook the potatoes in lightly salted water, then drain and mash them, using the butter, half of the grated cheese, and enough milk to make a good light and fluffy consistency.

Cook the onion in the oil until it is well browned but not burned, then mix in the bean mixture, tomato paste and paprika. Check the seasoning and correct it. Grease an oven dish (about 20 x 25 cm). Spread the bean mixture in the bottom, cover with the mashed potato, sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese. Bake for about 20 - 30 minutes. Brown under the grill if it doesn't brown well. (You can heat the pie in the microwave, then finish it under the grill)

Serve with a green vegetable and maybe a glass of wine or beer.

2) Use instead of mince in tacos, with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced avocado and sour cream.

3) Heat a portion, and serve with cheese, corn chips and sour cream (vegetarian nachos).

4) Spread on 1-2 soft flour tortillas or pancakes per person. Roll up and place in an oven dish.Pour over a little cheese or tomato sauce, sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 180 degrees C until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is brown. Serve with colourful vegetables or salad.

Experiment with your own ideas.

MACARONI CHEESE 4 good servings

2 cups macaroni

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons flour

3 cups milk

3 1/2 cups grated cheese

salt and pepper

Mustard, if liked

Topping:-

1/2 cup grated cheese

breadcrumbs

Boil the macaroni in plenty of salted water, then drain.

Melt the butter, stir in the flour, then add the milk a little at a time, stirring well after each addition. It will be thick and maybe even a little lumpy at first, but keep stirring, and it will even out. Keep adding milk and stirring until all the milk is used and you have a smooth sauce. Remove from the heat, and stir in all the cheese. Leave to sit for a few minutes to melt the cheese. Check the seasoning and add the mustard to taste, if desired.

Stir in the drained macaroni, pour into an oven dish. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs and cheese and bake at about 180C until the topping is golden and crunchy (or brown under the grill).

Variations:-

Add a finely chopped onion, bits of pepper, tomato, or broccoli - or all four.

SELF-CRUSTING QUICHE

This is a great standby when you have to serve something reasonably substantial without much notice. It is also useful for using up those odds and ends in the fridge. Non-vegetarians can add a little chopped cooked meat, bacon or sausage. Try to make it colourful for eye appeal.

2 medium onions, peeled and chopped

1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups of cooked vegetables, cut into smallish pieces (use up the leftovers, or even frozen veges)

3 eggs

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1/2 cup self-raising flour (or use 1/2 cup plain flour plus 1 scant teaspoon baking powder)

1 cup grated cheese

Use a 20 - 23 cm metal dish (which gives you a better crust) with a solid bottom, for preference, but a ceramic baking dish is okay. Grease or oil it well.

Preheat the oven to 220C.

Cook the onions and garlic in the butter until it is translucent, but not brown. Mix in the vegetables, and place in the baking dish.

Beat the eggs, salt and milk together, then add the flour and cheese. mix well, then pour over the vegetables. Garnish with sliced tomato or bits of red pepper if desired.

Bake at 220C for 20 - 30 minutes.

Serve hot, with crusty bread for a light meal, or warm or cold, with a salad.