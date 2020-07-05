

After a fine weekend, Hawke's Bay is set to have another wet week.

Rain will begin overnight and continue through tomorrow morning as a front moves over the North Island.

MetService meterologist Mmathatelo Makgabutlane said rainfall may be heavy about the ranges.

In the ranges rain may be between 10 and 20mm and between 5 and 10mm on average in the rest of the region.

Once the main rainband has moved through there may still be showers in the region she said.

This will continue until Tuesday morning before fine spells in the afternoon.

From tonight until Tuesday northwesterly winds could be gusty at times, Makgabutlane said.

On Wednesday there will be showers in the ranges, which could spread to the rest of the region as winds change to strong southwesterly winds later in the day.

Thursday will be cloudy and there will be a few showers lingering mainly about the coast where the southwesterly winds may also be strong.

On Friday the weather begins to fine up aside from one or two coastal showers.

The beginning of the week will be warmer before temperatures dip from Thursday.

In Napier and Hastings temperatures will be around 17C Monday and Tuesday then drop to 13C and 12C from Wednesday to Friday.

Wairoa is much the same, starting the week around 16C before dropping to 11C on Thursday.

In Waipukurau the start of the week is around 14-15C before dropping to 9-11C from Wednesday to Friday.