

Hawke's Bay projects took away nine of the 11 awards presented in the 2020 Gisborne/ Hawke's Bay Architecture Awards.

The awards were announced on Wednesday and awards jury convenor Havelock North architect Renee Woods, said the jury were delighted there was a substantial increase in entries in this year's competition.

"In many of the award-winning projects there was a nod to craft, culture and regional architectural traditions," Woods said.

"Small, community and residential projects more than held their own."

Hastings won four of the awards.

Opera House- Winner in the commercial architecture category. Photo / Sarah Rowland

In the Heritage category, Hawke's Bay Opera House, restored by Dave Pearson Architects, was judged to be "an inspiring project."

"A skilled architect working with committed clients has restored an historic building and strengthened the spirit of a community," the jury said.

Hastings Police Station- Winner in the public architecture category. Photo / Andrew Caldwell

Hastings' new police station, designed by GHDWoodhead and creativespaces, won an award in the Public Architecture category.

The jury said the complex project demonstrated how careful planning, good access to natural light, consideration of acoustics, and built-in flexibility could enhance a workplace and improve social outcomes.

An award in the Housing category went to Turley House, by Gavin Cooper Architect.

"The work of Guy Natusch and John Scott was a starting point for this thoughtfully designed home. Its honesty, directness and considered scale gives the Turley House a quiet presence and humble elegance."

The fourth Hastings award-winner was Cornwall Park Toilets, by Citrus Studio, which was recognised in the category of Small Project Architecture.

"This structure communicates care and respect for its community, while also engaging in a little light-hearted fun."

Joll Rd- Winner in the commercial architecture category. Photo / Simon Devitt

There were also four award-winners from Havelock North.

Joll Road, a mixed-use development in Havelock North Village designed by RTA Studio, won an award in the Commercial Architecture category.

"The project enhances the local streetscape and anticipates, through the inclusion of a lively laneway, future development in the neighbourhood."

A further two Havelock North projects were successful in the Hospitality category.

The Wine Lounge by C Nott Architects was praised as a "carefully thought-through installation that has successfully revitalised and transformed an existing tenancy to create a meeting room for wine lovers."

Craggy Range- Winner in the hospitality category. Photo / Richard Brimmer

And the Craggy Range River Lodges, designed by Clarkson Architects, won for being "exemplars of careful planning, beautiful detailing and impeccable space-making," the jury said."

Cantilever House, by Sumich Chaplin Architects, received its award in the Housing category.

"The dramatic cantilevered forms and stacked volumes of this home draw a direct line from the glamour of mid-century California to modern-day Havelock North."

The final award, also made in the housing category, went to Parkhill Farm near Te Awanga, designed by Townsend Architects.

"A seemingly serene, simple structure belies the depth of detailing in this house," the jury said.

The 2020 Gisborne/Hawkes Bay Architecture Awards is a programme of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects, supported by Resene.