The Tux Yarding Challenge began early today at Graham Rd, Dannevirke, with preparations getting under way on Sunday.

The large number of entries the competition has attracted means the challenge will be going from daylight till dark today, Friday and Saturday.

The final 15 competitors will run on Sunday and this will start at 9am with prizegiving at around 12 noon.

Judge Bo Milner and his wife Donna, who is pencilling for him, have a huge few days in front of them, as do the team of workers keeping the sheep up to the competitors.

All fingers are crossed for four days of good weather, but regardless everyone is looking forward to the catch up and the opportunity to run their dogs again after such a long forced break.

Looking forward to visiting the trial is the National candidate for the Wairarapa Mike Butterick.

The fundraising committee at Ruahine School is catering finger food and hot and cold drinks for the event.

Members of the public are invited to go along for a look and while there enjoy a bite to eat and a drink.