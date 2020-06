One person was injured after a car crashed into a creek in Napier on Saturday night.

Police received a report of a car that had crashed into a creek of Westminster Ave, Tamatea, at 8.15pm.



A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to hospital.

A lamp post was also knocked down during the crash, according to police.

Napier City Council were advised of the crash.