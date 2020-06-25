The number of people tested for Covid-19 in the twin cities has jumped 60 per cent in one week, but with some complaining the wait time for results is "a joke".

While a surge in winter ailments is cited as the spark for increased testing, one Hawke's Bay family, who asked not be identified, said it took six days from first contacting the hospital to receiving negative test results for their two children.

They claimed they phoned their health provider on Thursday, June 18 and received a test the next day. The following Tuesday they followed up and were told tests were being sent to Christchurch, receiving their results only on Wednesday.

"If we could have been tested on the Thursday and results back by the Friday or Saturday at the latest then ok, but 6-7 days is a joke.

"It will make me think twice about taking anyone for testing again as I can't take all this time off every time a kid gets a cold during cold season."

Another woman said that she was able to get a test the same day she called for her son but four days later they were still waiting for results.

Hawke's Bay DHB's chief allied health professions officer Dr Andy Phillips said the community-based assessment centres in Napier and Hastings and a number of GPs have tested "record numbers" each day.

He said the upsurge in testing was due to an increase in cold and flu symptoms referred for testing, and increased concern from New Zealanders given the new cases.

Advertisement

A queue of cars waiting for testing at Hastings Health Centre on June 18. Photo / Warren Buckland

The increase "has been replicated across the country, leading to huge pressure on processing laboratories."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said there were more than 9000 tests throughout New Zealand on Tuesday and a record 10,436 tests on Wednesday.

He said in alert level 1 the region had been processing about 140 tests a day during the week at the Hawke's Bay Hospital which "had been working well.

"With the sudden upsurge in testing last week, to an average 181 a day, some tests had to be sent out of region for processing."

The Hawke's Bay DHB recently commissioned a new molecular analyser that can process 190 Covid tests a day when necessary.

To deal with the increase the hospital lab has extended hours and added weekend shifts so that the maximum 190 tests a day can be processed.

"The results of tests processed locally will be available to patients within 48 hours. If numbers exceeded 190 a day, some tests will be rapidly sent out of the region for processing and returning of results will take up to 4 days."

While some have complained, others on social media said the process was easy and that they were able to get same-day tests with results in two days.

Advertisement

Hastings Health Centre CEO Andrew Lespearance also reported an increase in tests over the past week.

It had the capacity to do 110-120 swabs daily and have previously done 160 with advance notice and increased staff numbers.

Lespearance said the turnaround for results is ideally 24-36 hours, but 2-3 days is not unusual, particularly over weekends or if the swab is taken later in the day.

This week the Government confirmed testing thresholds had changed, with new criteria including anyone who was had contact with a confirmed case, has been overseas, had direct contact with someone who has been overseas, worked on an international ship or aircraft, or worked at an airport or isolation facility.

The spokesperson said the symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to many other illnesses. "Over winter, most people are likely to have another illness."