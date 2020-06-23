

The theft of three tents from Napier's Covid-19 community-based assessment centre has stunned health authorities.

Health Hawke's Bay chief executive Wayne Woolrich said the theft was "extremely disappointing".

"It defies belief that during this time, when our healthcare staff are working so hard to try to keep us safe, that someone would steal critical equipment."

The tents stored equipment during the day to keep it dry and were used to shelter nursing and security staff from the weather.

One gazebo-style tent was used for cars to stop in so occupants could be tested.

The tents are all about three by three metres and two have heavy-duty walls.

A gazebo used for drive-in testing and two walled tents used to shelter staff and store equipment in the day were stolen. Photo / EJR Photography and The Doctors Napier

"This is a very important facility, and the work can only safely be done outdoors as a 'drive-through' that requires tents to protect people from the elements, which does mean they are vulnerable to this type of attack," Woolrich said.

The Napier CBAC site is managed by The Doctors Napier and Health Hawke's Bay.

Security guard Ray Andre realised the tents were missing when he arrived at work just before 8am today.

The Doctors Napier nurse manager Andrea Halpin said the team are "just in disbelief" that someone would steal them.

She said the theft could have resulted in a lost day of testing.

"We are very lucky that it has stayed dry this morning. We cannot swab outside in the rain all day for the health and wellbeing of our nursing staff, but also if the PPE becomes wet, then it becomes ineffective."

Security guard Ray Andre found the tents were missing when he arrived at work just before 8am on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

In the past two weeks the Napier CBAC has carried out between 70 and 100 tests daily.

The theft was reported to police first thing today and the tents were replaced by the owners, Mardigras Event Hire, by mid-morning, she said.

Access to the area has been further tightened.

Woolrich urges anyone who has information about the theft to report it to the police.

Police are wanting to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Munroe St area between 6pm yesterday Tuesday.

To contact police call 105 and quote file number 200623/4907.