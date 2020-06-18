At some time during our lives, most of us will need a JP. Whether it's to have a statutory declaration or affidavit taken, or a document certified, we often need a Justice of the Peace. And although we have approximately 175 JPs in Hawke's Bay, the region's Justices of the Peace Association president, Neil Bramley, says with the average age at 62, it's time for some younger blood to step up.

He's looking for JPs in their 30s and 40s and says there's also a need for more ethnic diversity.

"Our overall profile is too old — we need a younger profile. We want everyday people — and those with a modicum of intelligence," he says.

Applicants can pick up an application pack from their local MP, who makes the final decision on who gets the green light. Bramley prefers to meet and chat with people before they apply.

"It doesn't matter their background, although a criminal offence usually rules them out. It's important to have an open mind."

Bramley says traditionally the main criteria for becoming a JP was showing community involvement.

"The important thing is to get the right people who want to help, but don't think they're special. We want people prepared to serve the community."

Bramley was appointed a JP in New Zealand 10 years ago and served in England for three years before that. He said he was initially attracted to the community and legal side of the role and was one of only six or seven in Hawke's Bay who acted as Judicial JPs, performing a range of duties including the issue of remands and hearing undefended and defended trials for minor infringements.

He says to become a Judicial JP you must complete a fairly intensive course. More recently, community magistrates have taken over much judicial work, so Judicial JP duties now involve mainly traffic-related issues. All JPs are expected to complete annual training and do an online test every two years to become accredited.

"The training is only one morning a year and the online test is multiple choice. Being accredited shows the public they are serious about keeping up with any changes that may affect their duties."

JPs give around one or two hours a week of their time to their duties, with the move away from clients meeting in the JP's home. Service centres have been set up at certain times and days around the city for people to have an appointment with a JP. In Hawke's Bay these include the libraries, CAB and courthouse.

■ For more information visit justice.govt.nz or phone registrar Alison Thomson QSM on 027 656 5122 or Neil on 027 800 8033.