

Food delivery service Uber Eats is set to hit Hawke's Bay.

Napier and Hastings are among four new cities whose residents will be able to order food through the service.

The Hawke's Bay sites, along with Rotorua and Palmerston North, will be able to order through the Uber Eats app on July 1.

"As Uber Eats continues to play a supporting role in the economic recovery of restaurants and delivery partners, we are going to accelerate our planned launch of new cities," a statement said.

According to Uber Eats, while Friday, Saturday and Sunday remain the most popular days for ordering, the most popular times have shifted forward by an hour.

Lunch and dinner peaks have shifted sixty minutes earlier than they were prior to coronavirus.

More than thirteen thousand Kiwis turned to the Uber Eats app for the first time after it relaunched in April.