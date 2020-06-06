

A new taekwondo headquarters has opened its doors in Hastings.

Run by Ben Evans, the new Taekwon-Do HQ, on Kings St offers classes and workshops in the martial art to all ages and abilities.

The grand opening, which featured a taekwondo demonstration from a range of participants, was attended by close to 100 people.

Evans, a fifth-dan black belt, said with over two months away from the training facility, he'd worried there may have been some rusty performances – but he was pleasantly surprised.

Advertisement

"The day went so quickly, but it was unbelievable. A successful day all round," he said.

"The demo was put together by Jodie Filipo, one of our teenage students, without my input and it was amazing.

"There was a combination of the special needs and mainstream taking part and they put on a great show."

All Covid-19 social distancing regulations were adhered to at the opening of the new headquarters, with contract tracing also in place.

"This is for the members," Evans said. "Everything I've done has been for them.

"They deserve the best and now we've got a modern facility compared to most places. Hopefully it will help the special needs and mainstream guys achieve even more now."

Ben Evans and Jeremy Glasier cutting the ribbon at the grand opening on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Close to 100 people were in attendance of the grand opening in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jayden Nicholson and Heavenly Nukunuku showing off their skills at the grand opening. Photo / Paul Taylor

Aaron Garnham-Pitcher at the new taekwondo headquarters. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jayden Nicholson attempting a daring move at the new Taekwon-do headquarters in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor