1 Hawke's Bay Farmers Market

Offering a wide range of fresh vegetables, fruit (mandarins now in), meat, bread, eggs, pickles and preserves and more. Purchasing straight from the producer. Will be open rain or shine.

Hawke's Bay Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am-12.30pm. Information: http://www.hawkesbayfarmersmarket.co.nz

2 Birdwoods Gallery and Sweet shop

Shop, Café, lunch (bookings recommended) sculpture garden, plus sweet shop.

298 Middle Road, Havelock North: Today, Tomorrow and Monday, 10am – 4pm Information: https://birdwoods.co.nz

3 Green Door Garden and Decor

Check out the great selection of plants, garden accessories and decor. Just in, daphnes, camellias, hellebores and plenty of vegetable plants.

93 Havelock Road, Havelock North: Today, Tomorrow, Monday 8.30pm – 5pm Information: https://www.thegreendoor.co.nz

4 Red Bridge Coffee

Award winning rural rustic shipping container coffee spot in the Tuki Tuki Valley. Plus make sure you try the fresh pastries from Chocolatier Mirams.

Cnr Tuki Tuki and Waimarama Road, Havelock North: Today, Tomorrow, Monday 9am-2pm Information: https://www.redbridgecoffee.co.nz Check us out on Instagram

5 Creative Arts Napier

On display, Margaret Jaffe's unique collection of antique botanical book plates, Love your crooked neighbour, mixed media by Verona Nicholson and Serious colour, paintings by Gina Guerin.

16 Byron Street, Napier: Today, 10am-4pm and Tomorrow 10am-2pm Information: http://www.thecan.co.nz

6 Hastings Community Arts

Who am I to wear Moko Kauae-EXTENDED. Challenging and normalising the view of Moko Kauae to society through a collaboration of Wahine Mau Moko storytelling and photography. 106 Russell Street, Hastings: Today, 10am-2pm and Monday 10am-2pm Information: https://www.artsinc.co.nz/exhibitions

7 Globe Theatrette, Ahuriri

Now showing, All at sea, Les Miserable, Mr Jones, The humourist and The professor and the madman. Check their website for days and times, perfect idea if the weekend proves to be wet!15 Hardinge Rd, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, Tomorrow, Monday Information: https://globenapier.co.nz

8 Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans

Viewing the Seawalls is a must-do experience in Napier. Download and print a location map so you can see where to find them.

Napier CBD and Ahuriri: Today, Tomorrow and Monday at your leisure Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/see-and-do/art-design-and-culture/art-and-design/art-galleries-and-trails/seawalls/