Former parliamentary and local government aspirant Mary O'Neill has been charged with breaching a restraining order put in place amid a dispute with a neighbour in Napier.

She pleaded not guilty to four charges when she appeared in Napier District Court on Wednesday, all alleging breaches within a few days of the orders being put in place by a Judge in February.

She was barred from having any dealings with her neighbour, his partner and young children within the next two years.

O'Neill, 55, is alleged to have filmed the neighbour's children, when filming of the neighbour and his family was among the explicit prohibitions.

If convicted she could be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $5000.

Unsuccessful in a Hawke's Bay Regiional Council bid in last year's local elections and in 2011 and 2014 similarly unsuccessful representing the Alliance in the Napier electorate at the General elections, she was today remanded at large to appear in the court again in June.