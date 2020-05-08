A mountain of parcels the equivalent of "four Christmases" has Hawke's Bay firm Aramex calling for an army of wannabe couriers ahead of Mother's Day.

Aramex's chief executive, Scott Jenyns, said in the early stages of lockdown the parcel volume was about 30 per cent of a normal day but by the Tuesday after Anzac weekend it jumped by a whopping 200 per cent.

He said the build up and increased number of parcels over the period was the equivalent of having "four Christmases at once".

But it's not just parcels needing delivery - with florists seeing unprecedented demand after Level 3 saw them open just in time for Mother's Day.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• What's happening in the Hawke's Bay business world?

• Business as usual: What remains open in Hawke's Bay during lockdown

• Hawke's Bay businesses confident of survival after pandemic, according to survey

• Covid 19: Tax help for Hawke's Bay businesses

Owner of beauKaye Florist in Taradale, Kaye van Booma, said Mother's Day is a florist's biggest day of the year.

"Mother's Day normally means for us a month's worth of work in a few days but with people not able to go see their mothers this weekend they do the next best thing and send flowers which has just seen things busier than ever."

She said although they are busy it is a "good kind of busy" and the support they are getting from local people and businesses wanting to buy flowers is just amazing.

"Many florists will be a bit overrun at the moment with the amount of orders coming in but I think we would all like to be busy then have no business at all."

Owner of Zinnia Floral Design in Havelock North, Jenn Wright, said that over the last couple of days she had been working up to 15 hour days just to keep up with the demand but that she had a great team of florists to help her out.

"It's just been crazy busy with the amount of orders coming in," she said.

Aramex New Zealand CEO Scott Jenyns said at the start of Covid-19 lockdown parcel volume was about 30 per cent of a normal day but in Level 3 it had jumped by a whopping 200 per cent. Photo / File

Last year Aramex launched a new delivery service called Blu Couriers, which was based on the Uber transport model whereby courier drivers can use their own vehicles armed with a blu app that acts much like the Uber app and directs the driver on the most efficient way to deliver a parcel.

Advertisement

Jenyns believes creating a fleet of Blu Courier drivers is the immediate answer to speeding up unprecedented online retail buying and the subsequent influx of residential deliveries.

"There maybe people that have lost their jobs and are looking for a new career or are interested in buying a new business and that's the opportunity with Aramex."