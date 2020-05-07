'Baycation' approved: A trip from Wellington to Napier gets PM's cautious tick

A cautious trip to Napier would be allowed under Level 2 rules, the PM has explained. Photo / Paul Taylor
The 'Baycation' is coming, and now it has Jacinda Ardern's seal of approval.
Hawke's Bay Tourism Chief Executive Hamish Saxton watched live as the Prime Minister told the nation on Thursday that a trip from Wellington to Napier would be OK, in certain circumstances, once Level 2 starts, potentially asearly as next week.
It brought a big smile to his face. Domestic tourism will be back open for business, cautiously.
"What this means for us is a positive escalation for travel," he said.
"We were expecting to at least be able to get Kiwis dreaming and planning about a Hawke's Baycation during alert level 2, but the Prime Minister herself, said travel from Wellington to Napier will in fact be allowed and we are really excited about that."
Shops, bars and cafes too can open, with social distancing rules still in place.