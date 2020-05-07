'Baycation' approved: A trip from Wellington to Napier gets PM's cautious tick

Gatherings up to 100 people - indoors or outdoors - and travel around the country will be allowed, but maybe not as soon as level 2 starts.

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay businesses confident of survival after pandemic, according to survey

• Go Local: Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce creates website for businesses

• Top Bay businesses shortlisted

• Business as usual: What remains open in Hawke's Bay during lockdown

While a lot of Kiwis want to support tourism and some will be eager to travel domestically almost immediately, others will not feel comfortable to do so until alert level 1, said Saxton.

Maggie Donnelly owner of Mexicali Fresh in Napier said the announcement of level 2 was good to hear.

They had been working on the restaurant the past few days spacing out tables, removing about a third of them.

They were planning to put up stickers advising about table service and how to order with menus at tables and people could come up one from each table, one at a time to order.

"We are ready for it," she said.

"We are all ready to try and get back to normal."

Julien, right, and Sophie Debord owners of Café Tennyson in Napier are looking forward to reopening but will have to look at changes in the organisation of their café. Photo / Paul Taylor

Julien and Sophie Debord owners of Cafe Tennyson in Napier are looking forward to reopening but will have to look at changes in the organisation of their cafe.

"We know it won't be as busy as before, we are going to lose everyone coming from overseas, but we will focus on attracting local people."

Julien was confident they would be able to ensure physical distancing and would look at cutting seat numbers by about half when they have a good look at the specific regulations.

For bar and club-goers the new rules will make things very different to what they would normally be used to.

Sarah and Steve Kelly owners of Market St Bar in Napier said they can't wait to open again under level 2.

"The new rules and 100 person limit does change the way we usually run our business, however we have already worked through a plan to make sure we are just as vibrant as we always were," Sarah said.

"It's just a bit of re-adjusting to be ready for what the new norm will be for a while."

Napier City Business manager Pip Thompson was also celebrating the announcement as it means most inner city retail businesses would be able get back to work.

"The vibrancy of our city centre needs to come alive again and with locals spending locally this all helps us achieve success."