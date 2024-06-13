When disturbed, alligator weed breaks up into small fragments which can easily regrow.

When disturbed, alligator weed breaks up into small fragments which can easily regrow.

Efforts to eliminate alligator weed at Lake Whatumā in Central Hawke’s Bay will have greater focus after funding was approved by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Environment and Integrated Catchments Committee (EICC).

The regional council’s Integrated Catchment Management Group will be re-prioritising $100,000 from other biosecurity programmes to implement the Alligator Weed Management Plan with the goal to eliminate the pest.

EICC chairwoman Sophie Siers says the severe impact alligator weed can have on the region means action needs to be taken.

“Alligator weed is a severe threat to our waterways, agriculture, biodiversity, and our way of life. Right now, alligator weed has been isolated to Lake Whatumā, but this approved funding means we can tackle the pest aggressively and prevent it spreading to other locations.

Alligator weed clogs waterways and causes floods, is toxic to stock and takes over pasture.

“The biosecurity teams have worked hard to understand the plant’s spread and educate the community on what a potential spread would mean for Hawke’s Bay. Backed by this funding, the teams can take this focus to a new level and boost confidence that we can eradicate the weed in the years to come.”

Alligator weed is a pest plant native to South America. It’s aggressive, outcompetes pastures and crops, is toxic to stock, and blocks waterways and drains. It is thought to have been introduced into New Zealand in the ballast of ships in the early 20th century.

When disturbed, the weed breaks up into small fragments which can easily regrow. It spreads easily by water or soil movement and on equipment and gear – even boots.

To learn more about alligator weed visit Hawke’s Bay Regional Council pest hub at hbrc.govt.nz.