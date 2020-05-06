Dannevirke golfers were out in limited numbers last week when Dannevirke Golf Club opened under strict rules imposed by NZGolf.

On average 24 attended each day either playing as a pair from the same bubble or alone.

It is not golf as it used to be, but it does provide the opportunity to walk in the fresh air and sunshine on a course which, according to the golfers, is in immaculate condition.

John and Margaret Carter who, before the Covid-19 lockdown played just about every day, were on the course on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

They said after being cooped up for five weeks it was wonderful to be out.

"The course is a credit to the greenkeepers," they said.

All club members had been emailed the conditions under which golf could be played by club scribe Brian Burt but he says over the weekend some members breached the conditions by linking up to play in groups of more than two and teeing off before 9am.

He strongly advised golfers to stick to the rules.