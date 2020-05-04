There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Hawke's Bay or New Zealand on Monday and more than 70 per cent of those who have it in the region have recovered.

The total for Hawke's Bay remains at 44, 31 have now recovered.

In Hastings 13 of 16 cases have recovered, two of the three Wairoa cases have recovered and 16 of the 25 Napier cases have recovered.

There remains no cases in Central Hawke's Bay and there are no cases in hospital in Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement

As of May 3, there had been a total of 4995 tests done in Hawke's Bay.

There has been additional testing at of staff at Gladys Mary Care Home in Napier and at a Hawke's Bay holiday park.

Medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones said the additional testing of 63 staff at the care home there were 46 negative results so far, three positives which had previously been notified and 14 results are were pending.

Additional testing from the Hawke's Bay holiday park where a positive case had shared some facilities has returned 50 negative results and nine pending.

Jones said further additional testing was being carried out throughout the region.

Health Hawke's Bay was coordinating surveillance testing in the Wairoa District and plans are being developed to contact all residents by text message so that testing can be arranged for families with any respiratory symptoms.

"Anyone that reported any cold-like symptoms would be referred to a Community-based Assessment Centre for testing or nurse would be sent to swab them if they lived too remotely or were unable to travel to a CBAC," he said.

HBDHB is also contributing to a national survey testing workers in hospitals and aged residential care facilities which will start with testing of its Emergency Department staff during the week.

Advertisement

"This is the time when we need to be confident there is no COVID-19 case that has gone undetected. Everyone must be vigilant.

"Anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild; such as a runny nose or sore throat, to call either their GP or Healthline so they can be assessed for referral to a Community-based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing".

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website