

Drought-stricken farmers are being urged to plan for winter ahead of stockfeed shortages in a worsening crisis after six months of below-average rainfall.

The drought has been recognised since mid-March as an adverse event for purposes of Government support, but it's become even worse in April with rainfall as little as 10 per cent of the April average across much of the Heretaunga, Ruataniwha plains and Takapau Plains.

By Tuesday Hastings had recorded just 7mm of rain in four weeks, just under 10 per cent of its April average of 71mm.

On Monday, Napier posted the country's highest temperature for the day at 25 deg, a continuation of a long summer and the fine and sunny weather throughout the 33 days of the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

To break the drought, the region needs 60mm-80mm of rain over a two-week period, according to Hawkes Bay Regional Council principal air scientist Kathleen Kozyniak.

Rural group co-chairman Lochie MacGillivray said it was critical that farmers impacted by the drought tap into the free advice available, and plan ahead.

"If you aren't already, now is the time to talk to your trusted advisers and make a comprehensive plan for winter and beyond," he said.

"The Rural Support Trust is your friend, contact them and get free advice from people experienced in managing drought conditions," he said.

The drought has caused significant feed shortages, exacerbated by a reduction in processing capacity as a result of the new protocols that processing companies must follow in order to operate during the Covid-19 crisis.

MacGillivray said farmers needed to act now and work out how much feed they had and what steps they needed to take, in case they were not able to get their stock processed when they wanted.

Supplementary feed was a viable alternative for some, but it would not be adequate for some animals in the winter, particularly for those on hill country with difficult access.

Generating pasture cover was critical before the onset of winter, says MacGillivray.

The advisory group advises plans should look at the use of nitrogen, and, if possible, delaying the return of grazing animals, and other options.

The group also reinforces messages about the impact on the wellbeing of farmers amid the stress that comes with drought.

"We want to send a strong message out to the rural community that it's okay to not be okay and to feel overwhelmed," MacGillivray said. "You aren't alone, and there are people available who can help shoulder the burden and guide you through this."

Hawke's Bay Regional Council principal air scientist Dr Kathleen Kozyniak said rain was forecast for Sunday as a front moves over the country from the west, but it would be only possible relief.

An area of low pressure may develop to the east of the North Island and could bring periods of rain next week, but it was too early to gauge whether that would eventuate, she said.

Kozyniak said soil moisture remained "very low" at Bridge Pa, Ongaonga and Crownthorpe sites. Soil temperatures are about 16 degrees Celsius on the Heretaunga Plains and 11 degrees Celsius at higher elevations.

The RAG is the lead agency for the region's drought response, with representatives from the regional council, Ministry for Primary Industries, Federated Farmers, the NZ Fire Service, Beef and Lamb NZ, and Silver Fern Farms.

It works with the East Coast Rural Support Trust and the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Group.

SUPPORT

If you need support, call 0800 787 254, and you can speak with a representative from the East Coast Rural Support Trust who is experienced in managing severe drought conditions on farms.

For advice and the latest information about the drought, go to www.hbrc.govt.nz/environment/farmers-hub/drought-crisis-hub/ or search #drought.

Use the new feed budgeting service. The first two levels of help are free. Call 0800 4DAIRYNZ or 0800 BEEFLAMB.

If you feel you're not coping, it's important to talk with a health professional. For support with grief, anxiety, distress or mental wellbeing, you can call or text 1737 to talk with a trained counsellor for free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For urgent access to essential household goods and services (7am-7pm) call 0800 422 923.