Hawke's Bay has recorded its first new Covid-19 case in nine days, with the country recording one more death today.

The region's total now sits at 42, with 26 people having recovered with a total 16 active cases.

The new death takes the national toll to 14. Today's death was a woman in her 80s from the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch where seven others have died.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said every person New Zealand loses to Covid-19 is a tragedy.

The total number of cases is now 1451. So far, 1036 have recovered. There are 11 people in hospital.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said three of the six cases today were connected to overseas travelers.

Those returning to New Zealand will continue having to be quarantined when they return.

There are 2403 people who have returned home that are in quarantine - in hotels.