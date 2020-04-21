Details around Wairoa Mayor Craig Little's code of conduct investigation over alleged sexual harassment that cost ratepayers $55,000 in settlement and legal costs can now be revealed.

Stuff reported the investigation was sparked by a female employee after she complained to Wairoa District Council's chief executive officer about Little's alleged behaviour towards her in mid-2017.

The complainant claimed the Mayor's behaviour breached the standards of ethical behaviour and the respect for others outlined in the council's code of conduct.

A preliminary assessment of the complaint by council concluded a full investigation was warranted and an independent investigator was instructed to carry this out.

But before that went ahead the employee, who no longer works at the council, withdrew the complaint and said they had no objection to the council ceasing the investigation and taking no further action.

The council spent $55,652 which also included an undisclosed sum paid in compensation to the complainant as well as legal fees incurred by the council and the complainant.

Stuff reported that Little would not comment and referred a request for comment to the Wairoa District Council chief executive officer Steven May.

In a statement which stated the investigation was stopped after the complainant withdrew her complaint and "the employment relationship between the Council and the employee was ceased by mutual agreement".

"The Wairoa District Council followed the employment law, and as a responsible employer protected the rights of all parties involved," the statement said.

Attempts to contact Little by Hawke's Bay Today were unsuccessful.