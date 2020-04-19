.

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay president Jim Galloway said the small amounts of rain forecast for the end of the coming week were not enough to help farmers, who were "definitely" still struggling.

Hawke's Bay is still considered to be drier than normal on the Niwa soil moisture anomaly scale, ranging from 30mm to 50mm in deficit.

Galloway said small areas in the north and in the very south of Hawke's Bay have had some rain but the rest of the region has had nowhere near enough.

Advertisement

"It's greened it up a bit but that's all, it looks better but there's still no real feed there for the stock," he said.

Galloway said while dry weather can sometimes continue this late into the year, the dry spells were starting to stretch out longer.

Farms in the high country which experience winter earlier are being hit particularly hard by the late dry weather.

Galloway advised farmers in need to access the drought crisis hub on the Hawke's Bay Regional Council website, which provides information for farmers.

Aside from showers expected on Friday the outlook was for mainly fine weather, with high cloud forecast for the first half of the week.

Temperatures were beginning to become more like autumn, sitting in the upper teens and low 20s for much of the region throughout the week.

There will be high cloud on Monday, along with light winds and fine weather.

Napier and Hastings have a forecast high of 22C, with Waipukurau around 19C and Wairoa 21C.

Advertisement

On Tuesday there will be high cloud at times and light winds.

The temperature will be slightly cooler, with Napier and Hastings reaching 19C and Waipukurau and Wairoa 18C.

On Wednesday the cloud starts to ease and the weather becomes fine, while temperatures drop again with Napier and Hastings likely to have highs of 18C, while Waipukurau and Wairoa reach 17C.

Thursday will be mainly fine, with northerly winds developing.

Temperatures rise slightly, with Napier and Hastings reaching 19C and Waipukurau and Wairoa 18C.

A few showers are expected with a southwesterly change on Friday before a fine Saturday of 21C in Napier and Hastings, while Waipukurau will reach 19C and Wairoa 20C.