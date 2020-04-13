A regional 0800 welfare number has helped connect the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) with 590 residents.

As of Saturday, April 11, 590 residents throughout the region had been contacted by the welfare line team.

Macdonald said the HBCDEM team, including local councils, has talked to a range of people from those aged over 70 restricted to staying in their homes to sole parents who were finding supermarket shopping difficult.

The team of 10 needs assessors has also responded to more than 200 requests for food support.

They have also connected people with agencies and organisations who can help with support ranging from emergency accommodation (including for pets) to financial assistance and clothing.

"It's all about making sure the right help is getting to the right people," HBCDEM Manager Ian Macdonald said.

"We're connecting all the dots between agencies and ourselves to ensure no-one falls through the gaps.

"There are a variety of needs and our assessors are trained to understand what the issues are and point them in the right direction to either get the help themselves or tap into the support that's on hand."

Organisations involved include those working with migrant communities, children, older people, visitors, rural communities, disability networks, the homeless, and others.

HBCDEM is also working closely with iwi around their Tihei Mauri Ora response.

Macdonald said the community's reponse was heartening and there were many unsung heroes helping others in the Hawke's Bay community.

