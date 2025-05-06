Amboy said she started the petition independently and it did not involve the committee running the information centre.
Amboy’s petition argues the centre’s closure is not clearly disclosed in the Long Term Plan 2024–2034 consultation, and vague terms like “integration of services” were used, without specifically naming the centre, leaving the public unaware of a potential move for the community resource.
“We’re calling for the council to pause, listen, and engage with the community properly.
A Tararua District Council spokesperson said they were aware of concerns and confusion,particularly on social media and through an online petition.
They said the only change, aside from the location, is that the service would be more cost-efficient and with longer opening hours at the council service centre.
“Ratepayers have given council a clear message to save money and look for efficiencies.
“Visitors will still be able to access brochures, maps, local event information, travel bookings and advice from trained staff.”
The spokesperson said that in 2024, before the release of the integrated services change proposal, the Dannevirke Information Centre Incorporated Society approached the council with concerns over the service’s future and their ability to meet ongoing employment needs.
The council made an offer to bring the information centre under council management, including the employment of the current staff member.
“This offer was declined by the Incorporated Society, and they decided to continue to manage it in-house.
“The council progressed with an internal change proposal, which looked at how services are delivered across libraries, customer services and information functions.”
The society did not wanted to comment for this article.
The spokesperson said the council was no longer able to take on an additional staff member, and data showed that most users of the centre were locals rather than tourists.
Tararua District Council previously provided an annual grant of $55,468 to the Dannevirke Information Centre Incorporated Society, the largest funding allocation of information centre grants in the district.
Through the 2025/26 Annual Plan, the council proposed removing this funding as part of a broader strategy outlined in the Long Term Plan.