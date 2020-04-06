Hawke's Bay has four news cases of Covid-19.

This ups the total number to 33 for the region.

Two of the four Hawke's Bay new cases had tested positive, one was a male in his 30s, the other a woman in her 60s who had recently travelled internationally.

The other two were probable cases and included a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s.

Advertisement

The announcement came today after confirmation the country has 67 new cases of Covid-19 - bringing the total number of cases in New Zealand to 1106.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield gave today's update on how the lockdown is affecting the spread of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

There are 39 new confirmed cases and 28 probable cases today.

There are 13 people in hospital including three in ICU, one of whom is critical.

More to come.