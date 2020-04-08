A Havelock North pharmacy is continuing to provide an over-the-counter postal service, despite it not being considered an essential service.

Unichem Jeff Whittakers Pharmacy says it is still offering to post various items as a heroic service for the elderly and vulnerable in society.

Owner Jeff Whittaker said couriers, which are an essential service but should only be used for essential goods, are collecting mail from his store every day, with drivers "happy" to do it.

"We are continuing to sell posting bags and stamps over the counter or from the pharmacy counter as at this time people want to connect with others, particularly the older and children at Easter," he said.

"I feel that my staff and that of other pharmacies are heroes in their devotion to their task of providing healthcare at this time. Without them there would be no delivery of medicine and healthcare advice."

Whittaker, who has had a New Zealand Post franchise for 24 years, added: "My staff do not touch the mail as we provide a mailing sack in the shop for senders to place their mail."

New Zealand Post said over-counter services through its retail network weren't identified as an essential service by the Government. Photo / Warren Buckland

An NZ Post spokeswoman said over-the-counter services through its retail network were not identified as an essential service by the Government.

"This is not a decision that has been made by NZ Post," she said.

"While some of our agents are also businesses that are considered 'essential', eg, pharmacies and food outlets, the provision of 'over the counter' postal and bill payment services has not been deemed to be essential by the Government."

The spokeswoman also said NZ Post were in the process of following up with Whittaker to ensure he understood the situation.

Whittaker said he did understand the situation and was providing the service "with no help from New Zealand Post".

"NZ Post with no consultation with their agencies and post shops advised us to close our counters," he said. "I have and never experienced this denial of service."

Whittaker said it was "heartbreaking" to see customers having to stop their usual business.

"With that blanket closure, the New Zealand public have lost their postal service, the bill pay service, Photo ID, finger printing and parcel tracking," he said.

"We have many customers trying to pay their bills for telephone, rates, power, car registration and mileage. Many are shattered as they do not have internet banking, banned from sending a cheque and no way of paying their bills."

Whittaker added: "The Havelock North Post Shop is iconic and is one of the few left that can offer the service. The New Zealand public deserve some service and something better than the way they are being treated."

The NZ Post spokeswoman said customers are able to pay their bills online.

"If this is not an option for them, we would encourage them to contact their utility company directly to discuss payment options," she said.

"Some customers may be able to pay by credit card over the phone, or set up a direct debit or regular automatic payment."

The spokeswoman added: "We look forward to welcoming our customers back into our stores as soon as it is safe to reopen."

The Unichem Jeff Whittakers Pharmacy owner also said his store had delivered 900 flu shots to vulnerable people over the age of 65, with more to come.

"Please recognise the pharmacy at the same time as you are celebrating the hard work of those in the supermarkets," he said.