



Central Hawke's Bay District Council is working towards business as usual in unusual times by continuing to deliver essential services to the community, during the Covid-19 level 4 alert.

"The council is actively working to support the community," said CHB mayor Alex Walker.

"We have driven a fast-moving business over the last three years and despite lockdown and working-from-home, our council staff are working harder and faster than ever.

High Street, Waipawa, under lockdown.

"We are taking every possible measure to keep people in the organisation safe while continuing to provide essential community services in line with the New Zealand Government's directive, including roading, drinking water, stormwater and wastewater networks, and refuse collection."

"I am also proud to see our staff redeployed into other local or regional roles to support the Covid-19 response effort."

Chief executive Monique Davidson said the council had worked hard over the last few weeks to develop a business continuity plan that is robust, agile and committed to ensuring access to essential services.

"With the move up to alert level 4 and the declaration of a state of emergency in New Zealand — that plan is now in full swing," said Davidson.

"An incident management team has been established to respond to Covid-19 and the drought that continues to grip the district.

"The team works from the Central Hawke's Bay Emergency Operations Centre in close collaboration with the Civil Defence Emergency Management Team and Hawke's Bay District Health Board," said Davidson.

All staff other than key roles of the incident management team and essential workers are working from home.



During the lockdown all council meetings will be held via audio-visual links, with the opportunity for public viewing via media channels.

Council work is continuing, including next year's Annual Plan budgets, and financial support mechanisms being put in place for council and community recovery following Covid-19.

All council playgrounds have been closed.

Normal kerbside rubbish and recycling collection is continuing. For those rural residents who live outside of refuse collection areas, council will be making the Waipawa transfer station available, under strict safety monitoring measures at limited times during the week.

Further information can be found on the Central Hawke's Bay District Council website, Facebook page and by contacting council's customer service team which continues to operate.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website