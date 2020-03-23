A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a woman in Napier at the weekend.

The incident happened near the Te Awa Dairy, on the corner of Georges Dr and Ellison St about 11.10am on Saturday.

Police announced the arrest late on Monday, saying the woman remained in Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings, in a stable condition after being admitted with serious injuries following the incident.

The woman, who was known to the man, suffered stab wounds to her torso, police said.

Investigations were continuing and police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

A section of Ellison St between Georges Dr and Chambers St was closed to traffic while a scene investigation was carried out on Saturday.