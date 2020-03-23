

As New Zealand and Hawke's Bay get ready to go into lockdown the region's leaders are following suit but are making sure they stay accessible to the community and continue to echo a message of support and calm.

Schools and non-essential services across New Zealand will be closed for at least the next four weeks after the Government put the country in nationwide lockdown to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The country's coronavirus alert level has been raised to level 3.

In 48 hours the alert level will be raised to level 4 - "stay at home" instruction, schools and businesses closed except essential services, severely limited travel - and will remain in place for a minimum of four weeks.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay and coronavirus - 'must knows' and event cancellations

• Coronavirus: Hawke's Bay's first Covid-19 case did everything right

• Coronavirus: Hawke's Bay's first Covid-19 case did everything right

• 'Surreal' Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market held with new coronavirus measures

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst urged the community to follow the Government's advice strictly in order to get on top of the situation.

"If we act quickly now and unite as a community, we can get through this together.

"Please continue to take care of yourselves and each other, while we get through this difficult time."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing the Government will put the country into lockdown to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said that the weeks ahead will be hard but sticking together as a community would make it easier.

"There is no question the next few weeks will be difficult but I believe our community is up to the task.

"The best thing we can do is follow Government advice, from best hygiene practices to looking out for one another," she said.

"To echo the Prime Minister's words, be kind to one another."

Advertisement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the magnitude of the measures as she announced them on Monday, but said they would save the lives of tens of thousands of New Zealanders.

"Kiwis - go home ... If in doubt, don't go out," Ardern said.

"I have a very keen sense of the magnitude of this moment in New Zealand's history and we did not take this decision lightly.

"But we all absolutely believe this is the right thing to do. We will save lives by taking these measures now."