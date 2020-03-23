

Schools will shut down for the next four weeks as the country enters level four Covid-19 alert in the next 48 hours.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in a post-cabinet press conference on Monday afternoon.

Schools will be closing from tomorrow, except for those people who work in essential services and have children at schools.

President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF), Perry Rush, of Hastings Intermediate, said the announcement was good.

"The clear direction from [the] government has been welcomed. We are always position of wanting to take official advice.

"The Prime Minister has acted decisively and that certainly resolves the way forward for schools currently

"We know it's not going to be easy, it's certainly stressful but it's an appropriate call so we are in behind the government on this one"

Rush said schools were "really well prepared".

"Schools have certainly been working hard over last 2 weeks to put in place appropriate planning," he said.

Earlier in the day Rush had estimated between 25 and 40% of students were currently not attending school and stood by parents' decision to do so.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website