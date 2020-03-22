

Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose performance in Napier helped establish the Mission Estate Winery as one of the premier concert venues in New Zealand, has died.

"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10.25pm at the age of 81," his family said in a statement on Saturday.

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."

Kenny Rogers played at The Mission Estate Winery Concert in 1997. The Mission did not return requests for comment today, but fans were quick to remember just how special his performance had been.

On Hawke's Bay Today's Facebook page Glen Hales paid tribute, calling the concert "up there with the best I've been to there".

"You've left an everlasting mark in country music," the commenter said.

Linda Gascoigne also said, "one of the best Mission concerts I have been to".

Rogers last performed in New Zealand in 2015, touring Hamilton and Christchurch with his Farewell Down Under Tour.

He is known for his huge hits such as The Gambler, Lucille and Islands in the Stream, among others.

He sold 120 million records worldwide including one diamond, 20 platinum and 32 gold-selling albums.

Inducted into the American Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013, Rogers won many awards including the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, three Grammy Awards, 18 American Music Awards and eight Academy of Country Music Awards.

He has also acted starring as Brady Hawkes in The Gambler - five films which became the longest-running mini-series on American television and another movie inspired by his hit, Coward of the County.

The family said it was planning a small private service "out of concern for the national Covid-19 emergency" and added they looked forward to celebrating Rogers' life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.