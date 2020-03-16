

Hawke's Bay Today has curated a list of frequently asked questions that the general public is asking to get a handle on coronavirus or Covid-19.

Our list comes from a mix of questions asked and answered by the Ministry of Health and Hawke's Bay District Health Board.

The list will be ever-evolving and frequently updated, and the public is welcome to send us questions relating to the viral illness.

Q- What is COVID-19/coronavirus?

A- Coronaviruses are a large and diverse family of viruses which cause illnesses such as the common cold. The most recent diseases caused by coronaviruses include severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS] and Covid-19.

Q- What are the symptoms?

A- Symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to a range of other illnesses such as influenza and do not necessarily mean that you have Covid-19. Symptoms include: fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

Anyone with those symptoms should NOT turn up at a general practice, accident or medical centre or Hawke's Bay Hospital's Emergency Department without phoning ahead first.

Q- Are there any confirmed cases in Hawke's Bay?

A- No.

Q- How do you protect yourself?

A- Both MoH and the DHB are reiterating the need to follow basic hygiene practices which include regular handwashing with soap and water, staying away from work and others if you are sick, following basic cough or sneeze etiquette into the elbow, staying away from crowds and if unwell to call Healthline 0800 358 5453 or visit www.health.govt.nz/Covid-19.

Q-What is social distancing?

A- In simple terms social distancing refers to the idea of maintaining a distance between you and other people, in this case, at least six feet.

It also means minimising contact with people, avoiding public transportation whenever possible, limiting non-essential travel, working from home and skipping social gatherings. And definitely not going to crowded bars and sporting arenas.

Q- What is self-isolation?

A- Self-isolation means staying away from situations where you could infect other people. This means any situation where you may come in close contact with others (face to face contact closer than one metre for more than 15 minutes), such as social gatherings, work, school, child care/pre-school centres etc.

If you are a visitor to New Zealand, this means you should avoid sitting in a restaurant, or participating in any type of tour group.

Q- How does COVID-19 spread?

A- Like the flu, Covid-19 can be transmitted from person to person. The scientific evidence confirms that Covid-19 is spread by droplets.

This means that when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, they may generate droplets containing the virus. These droplets are too large to stay in the air for long, so they quickly settle on surrounding surfaces.

Droplet-spread diseases can be spread by: coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, contact with an object or surface with viral particles on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.