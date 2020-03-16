There was a party atmosphere at the Woodville-Pahiatua Racing Club's St Patrick's Day meeting on Sunday.

Live music, brilliant sunshine, an outdoor bar and a host of activities for children, capped off with some exciting racing made for an excellent family day out.

All that was missing was a big crowd, although those who did attend were obviously enjoying the day.

Racing club secretary Paula McCool said the crowd was disappointing. She thought the coronavirus risk was keeping people away.

"There is talk that while the coronavirus is a threat we may have to have meetings without the public present."

The club had to make special arrangements for the meeting, putting up posters, supplying a lot of hand sanitiser and relocating the owners' bar upstairs as the presentations to winners could not be carried out in the Birdcage where they usually take place.

The good news on the day was that the fate of the club has been decided for the next few years.

It is to remain operating until the 2024/25 season when another decision will be made as to whether the club carries on.

There were nine races on the card but fields were small because of a number of scratchings.

The general consensus was that because of the drought the track would be too hard.

Feature race on the day was the Crossland Woodville-Pahiatua Cup, won by Bronsteel, owned by Chris Hayward and trained by Kevin Gray of Copper Belt Lodge, Palmerston North.

Second to Bronsteel was Amorata ridden by Lisa Allpress and third was Roll The Gold ridden by Rosie Myers.

In accepting the cup Hayward said it was an emotional win for jockey Holly Andrew who had been had only been back in the saddle for a year after a fall from Bronsteel two years earlier that resulted in her hitting the turf with a horrifying impact, suffering major shoulder damage that put the brakes on her promising riding career.

"This was a fantastic ride by Holly," Hayward said.

The cup race was sponsored by the Diamond family who have farmed Crossland at Coonoor for more than 100 years.

Pam Diamond, who presented the cup, said this was the first time the family had sponsored the cup.

She said she and her late husband Mike had been members of the club for many years.

The family decided to sponsor the race this year in honour of Mike, who was passionate about racing.