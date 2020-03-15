

Cyclone Gretel could offer some relief to drought stricken parts of the region.

Hawke's Bay has enjoyed a beautiful weekend of clear blue skies and sunny, warm days but according to MetService this week is set to be a bit of a "mix match" week as the remnants of a cyclone pass through on Wednesday.

On Saturday and Sunday temperatures reached the mid twenties, but the upcoming week might just suit those that find themselves having to stay in self isolation or working from home because of the coronavirus.

MetService Meteorologist Paul Ngamanu said while the week ahead at times is mostly fine we should expect periods of showers and some heavy downpours.

"Monday and Tuesday are set to be mostly fine with overcast skies and odd showers coming and going over the days but they are also set to be quite warm days with temperatures between 24C and 25C."

But he says as things head into Wednesday it is a completely different picture.

"Wednesday looks like it is the most miserable of the lot," he said.

"We are expecting heavy showers at times and temperatures to drop with highs of only 18C late Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday."

The heavy rain and cool temperatures are set to be the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Gretel which will make its way towards the East Coast from New Caledonia late Tuesday.

It isn't expected to hang around for long though with Thursday ready to change its tune with mostly fine conditions and temperatures to creep back up into the low twenties.

It looks ready to gear up for a potentially sunny weekend again next weekend.