Hawke's Bay would have been looking to the skies on Friday with a hopeful outlook of more rain on the horizon but according to MetService don't expect much.

MetService meteorologist Tuporo Marsters said although the region managed to get a bit of rain on Friday it doesn't look like it is set to build at the weekend.

"Most of the region got around a couple of mills over the region with some parts inland getting close to 5mm," he said.

"That isn't hanging around long as it looks fine heading into the weekend."

Advertisement

While things were looking promising for a big downpour with dark overcast clouds and the skies starting to open, the weekend outlook is not as promising.

For Saturday and Sunday it is mainly fine with a bit of cloud cover but a high heading over the region is set to bring some warmer than usual conditions.

"It is going to be a warm couple of days with highs reaching around 23-24 degrees over the weekend with lows around 10 degrees."