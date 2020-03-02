A high profile commercial site with a long history as a gas station is up for sale.

The Z Energy truck stop and an associated workshop and residential property at 428 Main North Rd, Bayview is for sale - with options for redevelopment and rental opportunities.

Bayleys Hawke's Bay is marketing the property by way of deadline private treaty by March 11, unless sold sooner.

The fuel and accommodation site is on State Highway 2, minutes from the Napier central business district and close to Hawke's Bay Airport.

More than 12,500 vehicles pass the site daily.

The property is well known by locals for having a long history as a fuel outlet - with Napier City Council records showing an original building application by Beacon Motors Limited in 1964 for the construction of a service station and adjoining living accommodation.

Bayleys Hawke's Bay salesman Sam MacDonald said the upcoming vacancy of the anchor fuel tenancy offered a rare opportunity for either a new fuel provider or other retail operation to be established in what was one of the region's busiest traffic locations.

MacDonald said that the corner aspect, combined with the inclusion of the existing accommodation, gave any new owner plenty of avenues to explore.

"A cursory look of similar retail operations in the area shows growing demand and opportunity in the food and beverage and convenience retail offerings," MacDonald said.