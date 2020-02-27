

Excitement and anticipation is building as we prepare to re-open our world class Opera House in the Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre next week.

Our community cannot wait to step inside our beautifully refurbished and strengthened building. After six long years, once again we will be able to watch our children and grandchildren dance and sing as families have done for the past 100 years.

We will again enjoy national and international performing arts and, most importantly, we will have a place to discover and develop our very own local Hastings talent.

The Opera House has held a special place in the hearts of Hastings residents for generations. Built in 1915 and formerly known as the Hastings Municipal Theatre, it has hosted thousands of diverse music, drama and other cultural performances, from international-level ballet and opera through to primary school music recitals.

Now, it is part of the Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre, which also encompasses Functions on Hastings (formerly the Plaza), the Cushing Foyer and the Municipal Building.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst is amped ahead of the Opera House's reopening. Photo File

The name Toitoi was chosen for its links to ideas of excellence, encouragement and motivation. It means "pinnacle of achievement", and is also used to describe the quick movements of fish and birds and the styles of dance and song that mimic them.

It is also connected to the Ngāti Kahungunu legacy waiata, composed by Paraire Tomoana, Pōkarekare Ana. One of the earliest versions of which was described by ethnologist Elsdon Best as a "toitoi", a ditty or light-hearted love song which echoed the sound of birds cooing to each other.

This month we will celebrate the Opera House being reborn as the hub for our cultural, community and commercial events. Its education and hospitality aspects will add to the vitality of the centre, giving locals and visitors multiple reasons to make Toitoi, and its Opera House, a must-visit attraction.

And with Functions on Hastings our city will, for the first time in its history, have a purpose-built events venue which will host up to 500 people dining for special functions and will stand alongside our new Hastings hotel. Its ground level floor space of 660m2 is also perfect for trade exhibitions.

Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre is already creating a buzz in the city. Fabulous new hospitality businesses have recently opened and existing businesses are expanding. Toitoi will bring the heart and soul back to Hastings, generating an arts renaissance as well as igniting a new era of vibrancy and prosperity for our district.



The earthquake strengthening and redevelopment of the Municipal Building is another important part of the revitalisation of our city centre through Toitoi. The first floor of the Muni will remain as we remember it - with the Shakespeare Room and the Assembly Hall lovingly restored for school balls, conferences, events and other shows. The ground floor will feature exciting hospitality and a performing arts base where we can foster our young talent.

The building's development has the potential to bring economic and social benefits and will be a centre for activities and events the whole community can enjoy. It will be a place we can all be part of with a shared sense of belonging when it reopens in 2022.

We want you to be proud of these buildings, as well as the activities that take place inside them. We want you to be part of it, and everyone is invited to a free community open day at Toitoi on Sunday, March 1 from 10am till 2pm.

We look forward to seeing you in the soon to be opened Opera House at Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Sandra Hazlehurst is Mayor of Hastings