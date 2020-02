Weber School has had a busy start to the year with students learning about the expectations in their classrooms and building positive learning environments.

Among the many events was the naming of the school's senior leaders.

They are Motea House captains Georgina Donald and Charlie Kjestrup, Wimbledon House Holly Henricksen and Craig Elliffe, Waione House Bridget Thompson and Henry Leipst, Horoeka House, Fergus Prouting and Madison Small, Sports Captains James Joblin and Archie Riddell.