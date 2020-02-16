The Art Deco Festival is making its way back to town as thousands of people are expected to fill Napier to the brim as festivities get into full swing.

Festival communications manager Steph Kennard said that everything was going ahead as planned and were ready to go when the event officially kicks of later in the week.

"Preparations for the Napier Art Deco Festival 2020 are well in motion with only two days before the powhiri on Wednesday morning," she said.

"Once again, the Art Deco Trust is pleased to be able to bring in excess of 300 events across five days for our visitors to enjoy."

The festival delivers over 90 hours of entertainment, along with a huge number of free events which are available for everyone, including festival favourites such as the Vintage Car Parade, Great Gatsby Picnic and Memorial Flying Displays.

She said that they are also very excited to have some music legends coming along to this year's festival.

"We are particularly proud to be introducing Phil Crosby Jr to our shores for a concert on Friday, 21st February in Napier's Municipal Theatre.

"Grandson of the famous Bing Crosby, this night promises to deliver on entertainment that is every bit Art Deco."

He is flying in from Los Angeles and will be joined by Nicole Chesterman and the High Society Show Band in a production specially designed for the festival by William Kirchner.

Art Deco events already got off to an early start as the annual Art Deco Canoe Polo Tournament kicked off over the weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

The weather is also looking just right for a spectacular 2020 Festival delivering a nod to the Roaring 20s synonymous with music, jazz, dance, transportation and the ever important fashion.

But some events did kick off to an early start as the annual Art Deco Canoe Polo Tournament kicked off over the weekend with 54 teams competing at the event at Canoe Polo Hawke's Bay's new Mitre 10 Park complex.

For Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise it is set to be a special event as it is her first as mayor and she said that although she has many official events to go to she will be making the time to spend with friends and family and enjoy the special occasion.

"I'm an avid goer to the festival," she said.

"It's just a wonderful occasion to be a part of and to see locals and those out of town look come together just makes for a special week."

Kennard said that the expectations are for crowds just as large as previous years as the event is a firm favourite within both New Zealand and international visitors alike.

Last year's festival attracted 40,000 people to Napier and at popular times there can be more than 20,000 people in the central city - quite a number, and likely to be beaten this time round.

Since its modest inception back in 1989, the event has grown into a global giant, and this year's 32nd festival could be another record-breaker.